A local man was arrested Wednesday, charged with a reported armed assault.
Derrick Dewayne Davis, 48, of Greenville, was taken into custody Wednesday night by the Greenville Police Department.
Davis remained in custody Wednesday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center, charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Davis was being held in lieu of a total of $90,000 bond on the charges.
Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
It was unknown as of Thursday morning whether Davis had an attorney to represent him on the charges, or whether he would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.
No additional details were immediately available.
