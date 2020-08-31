A Dallas County man, who formerly lived in Greenville, has been arrested for the second time in a year on a charge of armed assault-family violence.
Joseph Dean Ewing was also being held in local custody Monday morning for a repeated violation of a protective order.
Ewing, 27, of Coppell, was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence and violation of a protective order, two or more times within 12 months. No bond was set in the case.
Dean Ewing was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in November 2019 on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence and pleaded not guilty.
Ewing was alleged in the indictment to have choked a female victim on Aug. 10, 2019, while at the same time threatening the victim with a knife.
At that time Ewing was also charged with violation of a protective order-two or more times within 12 months.
He was released from custody in December of last year. No trial date has been set in connection with the indictment.
Aggravated assault is a second-degree felinity, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
It was not immediately known whether Ewing has an attorney, or whether he would be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the district courts in Hunt County in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.