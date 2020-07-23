A Commerce man was arrested early Wednesday morning on a charge of aggravated assault.
Ronald Lee Wooten Jr. was already facing trial on a charge of evading arrest from last year.
Wooten, 49, was being held Wednesday afternoon in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and without bond on an unrelated charge out of Dallas County.
Jail records indicate Wooten was taken into custody shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday by the Commerce Police Department on the aggravated assault charge. No additional details of the arrest were immediately available.
It was unknown as of press time Wednesday whether Wooten had retained an attorney, or whether he would be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charges.
Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Wooten currently has a trial scheduled on Nov. 2 on an indictment for evading arrest/detention with a motor vehicle. The charge was filed in March 2019 by the Hunt County grand jury in connection with an alleged incident where he was taken into custody by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Jan. 29, 2019. Wooten has pleaded not guilty.
Evading arrest is a third-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 10 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
