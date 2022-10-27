A local man is being held without bond in the Hunt County Detention Center and faces indictments for two alleged violent attacks in 2020.
Todd Vernell Chisolm, 42, of Greenville is also facing a charge of aggravated assault out of Tarrant County.
Chisolm was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies on the night of Oct. 18 in connection with two indictments: one for aggravated sexual assault of a child and one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Warrants for Chisolm’s arrest were ordered earlier that day by 354th District Court Judge Keli Aiken after Chisolm failed to appear in her court for arraignment on the indictments.
Aiken denied bond for Chisolm and new arraignment hearings had yet to be scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.
The aggravated assault with a deadly weapon indictment was issued by a Hunt County grand jury in November 2021. It alleges that Chisolm used a knife to cut the face of a woman during an assault on Sept. 1, 2020.
The aggravated sexual assault of a child indictment was issued in December 2021 and alleges that Chisolm sexually assaulted a female younger than 14 years of age on July 1, 2020.
Both the indictments were issued sealed, pending Chisolm’s arrest and being presented with the charges. The indictments were made public Tuesday.
No additional information was immediately available regarding the other aggravated assault charge out of Tarrant County.
Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years in prison. Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.