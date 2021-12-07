A man remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on Monday, charged with murder in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting death in far south Hunt County.
Martin Pardon-Martinez was arrested after the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report a disturbance. Bond had not yet been announced for Pardon-Martinez as of 9:40 a.m. Monday.
Pardon-Martinez was being held in the jail Monday afternoon in lieu of $1 million bond.
It was not immediately known whether Pardon-Martinez has an attorney, or whether he intends to file a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County district courts in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel.
The report from the sheriff’s office indicated deputies responded to the disturbance with weapons at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 8900 block of Private Road 2402 southwest of Quinlan. When deputies arrived they found an adult male in the roadway and witnesses at the scene said the victim had been shot. The deputies began administering first aid to the victim until AMR and Union Valley Fire Department arrived to take over life-saving measures.
Pardon-Martinez, the suspect in the shooting, fled the scene but was quickly apprehended by deputies.
The victim of the shooting was transported to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries. The name of the victim had not been released as of Monday afternoon. The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Ranger were investigating. No additional details were immediately released.
Murder is a first-degree felony, punishable by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.
