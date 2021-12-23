A Hunt County man remained in custody Wednesday in connection with a bomb threat at a restaurant in Quinlan on Friday night.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday afternoon indicating that deputies and Quinlan Police Department officers were dispatched just before 10 p.m. Friday to the Quinlan McDonalds, where a possible explosive device was discovered inside the restaurant.
When officers and deputies arrived on scene, they observed a note on top of a box with the word “Bomb” written on it.
Officers and deputies then evacuated the restaurant and began securing the scene and with the assistance of the Cash Fire Department and shut down a portion of Highway 34 for public safety.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Garland Bomb Squad Unit to assist in determining if the device was an actual bomb.
The unit arrived, neutralized the device and determined it was not an explosive device, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Upon reviewing video footage from the restaurant and after obtaining statements from employees, Quinlan police officers and Hunt County deputies were able to identify the suspect who placed the box and note in the restaurant. An arrest warrant was obtained Tuesday by Hunt County investigators and an arrest was made by Quinlan police and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
Tony Lee Smirl, 53, of Quinlan, was taken into custody on the charge of hoax bomb offense.
Smirl remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon, being held in lieu of $4,000 bond.
It was unknown whether Smirl has an attorney or whether he would be filing a writ of habeas corpus and seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
The Texas Penal Code states a hoax bomb offense is filed “if the person knowingly manufactures, sells, purchases, transports, or possesses a hoax bomb with intent to use the hoax bomb to make another believe that the hoax bomb is an explosive or incendiary device; or cause alarm or reaction of any type by an official of a public safety agency or volunteer agency organized to deal with emergencies.
Sheriff Terry Jones expressed appreciation to all agencies who helped in the incident and wanted the public to know that “this type of offense or any other offenses that put citizens in fear or in danger will not be tolerated.”
