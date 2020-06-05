A Fannin County man has been taken into custody on a charge of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.
Roger Jan Devine, 61, of Honey Grove, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of sexual abuse of a child-continuous, victim under 14.
Devine received a magistrate’s warning on the charge Wednesday morning at the Hunt County Detention Center, where he was being held at press time in lieu of $250,000 bond.
Jail records indicate the charge was an indictment from the Hunt County grand jury, likely issued sealed pending Devine’s arrest and arraignment.
An arraignment hearing was not immediately scheduled with the 196th District Court.
The charge is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
It was unknown as of Thursday morning if Devine has an attorney, or whether he would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charge.
