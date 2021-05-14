A local woman has been indicted on a charge of intoxication assault, for allegedly causing an accident in Greenville last year which seriously injured a child.
Heather Renee Sampson, 30, of Greenville was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant on the charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury Tuesday and was released on $50,000 bond,
Sampson was indicted on the charge by the Hunt County grand jury in April in connection with the accident on June 17, 2020.
The Greenville Police Department reported that shortly after 6 p.m. officers were dispatched to a major vehicle crash in the area of Power Lane at Reservoir No. 4. Sampson, the driver was charged with intoxication assault and a 9-year-old child was transported by Air Evac to Children’s Medical Center due to their injuries.
Sampson was in court Tuesday on a civil matter when 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench ordered her to be taken into custody on the outstanding warrant.
Intoxication assault is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 10 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
