An arraignment hearing for a former Wolfe City Police Department officer indicted for murder in connection with the shooting death of a resident of the city, has been postponed.
Shaun Lucas was reported to have shot the unarmed Jonathan Price on the night of Oct. 3, 2020. Lucas, 22, of Greenville, remains in custody at the Collin County Jail, in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of murder.
An arraignment hearing on the indictment had been scheduled Thursday morning in the 354th District Court.
But the hearing, which had been arranged via Zoom teleconferencing, was postponed after Lucas was unable to be a part of the session.
Judge Keli Aiken reset the hearing for 9 a.m. Feb. 11.
Lucas had filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking a reduction in his bond and Judge Andrew Bench denied the proposed bond reduction during a Nov. 19 hearing.
An attorney for Lucas’s defense team filed an appeal of the writ to the Sixth District Court of Appeals in Texarkana. No decision from the appeals court had been released as of press time Thursday.
The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictment during its monthly session in November.
Murder is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
