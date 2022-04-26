A longtime downtown Greenville business is closing its doors this week, and its building may soon house Hunt County offices.
Armstrong Appliance, operating at 2527 Johnson St. since 1978, has sold its business operations to Crumpton TV.
Owners Jeff and Susan Holland said the family owned store will close Thursday. Crumpton TV, 8602 Wesley St. in Greenville, will take over Armstrong’s business in parts and major appliances. Greg and Christi Tredway will be operating Armstrong Appliance Service. Juan Taylor will performin appliance installs and deliveries for Crumpton TV/Armstrong Appliance.
In regard to the downtown building, Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said the county is interested in taking over the 5,000-square-foot space, directly across the street from the courthouse.
“We’ve put an offer on it to buy it,” Stovall said, adding that no agreement had been reached on the purchase as of Monday.
Stovall said if the sale goes through it would be the latest effort to find room for Hunt County offices, which are bursting at the seems.
“We are out of space inside the courthouse,” Stovall said. “We are all crunched up.”
