For three days this past week, about 55 kids from the Greenville area set aside their smart tablets and video game controllers to hone their athletic skills in a sports camp held at Greenville High School’s T.A. Cotton Ford Stadium.
The multi-sport co-ed “Bigger Faster Stronger” camp focused on developing general team sport-oriented skills such agility, speed, footwork, strength, conditioning, mental illness and coachability, and was organized by the Iron Shop Gym in Greenville.
“There was some good competition and good teamwork,” seven-year-old Teddy Shockley of Lone Oak said of the camp. “We learned that sometimes you have to be tough and that you have to be ready for anything.”
Teddy’s mom, Mary Shockley, agreed that the camp was helping both of her sons develop a more competitive mindset.
“They’re both ‘process’ kids who are very much about collaborating with others, and they haven’t really been bitten by the competition bug yet,” Mary said. “But like he said, this camp has helped them learn to sometimes set that aside and that it’s OK to be competitive too.”
In addition to helping youngsters, the camp included educational opportunities for parents and families on steps that could be taken toward a more healthy lifestyle.
“We had a 20-minute Q&A for parents on the second day of camp about how to best help their children be more fit both during the summer and during the school year,” Iron Shop Gym owner and camp organizer Zach Nichols said. “We also had a nutrition class to inform parents and students about the importance of good eating habits.”
The camp concluded Wednesday with an evening of friendly competition and an award presentation in which about 30 of the campers were recognized for their determination, attitude and team work.
“Even if you didn’t win anything, please do not let that ruin your night,” Nichols told the campers. “I commend all of you guys for coming out and you’re all champions for coming out here and training when you could be staying at home with your PlayStation.”
The camp, which was sponsored by several businesses and non-profit organizations in the area, was the Iron Shop Gym’s first such camp, but Nichols hopes to organize as many as four per year in the future.
Those who would like to learn more about the Iron Shop Gym and the kinds of training it offers can visit the gym’s website at www.theironshopgym.com or call 903-456-6936.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.