Residents across Hunt County and North Texas may begin to notice changes in their water this month, as the North Texas Municipal Water District conducts its annual temporary disinfectant process change, referred to as a “chlorine burnout.”
The district, which serves about 80 cities and communities in a 2,000-square-mile area across 10 counties, announced the change is necessary to maintain the regional system and year-round water quality.
Much of southern Hunt County receives water exclusively from the NTMWD.
The disinfection which began Monday involves a two-step process in which water is first treated at the treatment plant and then has chloramine disinfectant (chlorine and ammonia) added to maintain water quality on its journey through the miles of pipes to homes and businesses.
During the change, NTMWD suspends adding ammonia and uses free chlorine to keep water disinfected as it travels through pipes. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, this temporary conversion is a common practice for many water providers using chloramines for disinfection.
“This routine, temporary change in water disinfectant is critical to maintain the right conditions inside our pipelines and water quality year-round,” said Zeke Campbell, NTMWD water system manager. “This common system maintenance practice does not increase the amount of chlorine, and the water remains safe to drink, and we continue to meet or surpass safe drinking water standards.”
NTMWD has conducted the temporary change in water disinfectant for over a decade, and continues to meet safe drinking water standards earning recognition from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality as a Superior Public Water System.
The absence of ammonia during these few weeks may make the chlorine disinfectant more noticeable to some people. There are simple steps to minimize taste, odor or skin sensitivities, including placing a pitcher of water in the refrigerator overnight or adding a slice of citrus to the water. Adding a crushed 1000 mg Vitamin C tablet to bath water will neutralize the chlorine.
During the change, the cities and districts served by NTMWD may help move the chlorine-disinfected water through the system faster by flushing water from fire hydrants. The combination of converting to chlorine disinfectant and flushing the pipes helps maintain the system and safe water year round.
The NTMWD provides water to more than 1.6 million north Texas residents, including the city of Rockwall and the residents of Royse City, Farmersville, Josephine, Kaufman, Plano, Fate and Terrell among other locations. The district expects to serve 3.3 million people by 2060.
