Community theatre gives audiences an opportunity to see different sides of their friends, family members, co-workers and neighbors as they portray characters who can sometimes be very different from who they are in everyday life.
People who enjoy the community connection of local theatre will soon have two shows to check out – Greenville Family Theatre’s production of “Clue” and the Community Players of Sulphur Springs’ production of “Nunsense.”
Showtimes for “Clue” are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased online at www.showtimeatthegma.com.
Based on the 1985 movie that was inspired by the murder mystery board game of the same name, “Clue” is a comedy that features the game’s iconic “colorful” characters (Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Mr. Green, Miss Peacock and Mrs. White), who are all dinner guests at a mansion when their host, Mr. Boddy, turns up dead.
With every guest having a motive to wish ill upon Mr. Boddy (he was blackmailing all of them), it’s up to his butler, Wadsworth, to do the detective work and determine who the killer is before the body count rises.
Greenville Theatre Works chose “Clue” as an alternate after auditions for the company’s planned production of the musical, “Xanadu,” failed to attract enough aspiring cast members.
As for the Community Players’ production of the musical, “Nunsense,” showtimes are 7 p.m. on Fridays Sept. 8 and 15, and Saturdays Sept. 9 and 16; and 2 p.m. on Sundays Sept. 10 and 17, at the Main Street Theatre in Sulphur Springs. Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/mumdyrz2.
“Nunsense” follows the misadventures of five nuns who must step up and raise money to give a proper burial to recently deceased sisters in their convent – who all died from botulism after eating bowls of vichyssoise (a French leek, potato, onion and cream soup) prepared by Sister Julia Child of God (a play on the name of famous chef and television personality Julia Child).
With skills ranging from ballet to ventriloquism, the surviving nuns decide to prepare a talent show.
