People who enjoy acting and have a talent for comedic delivery and timing will soon have opportunities to audition for two different plays – Greenville Theatre Works’ planned production of “Clue” and Community Players’ upcoming musical show, “Nunsense.”
Based on the 1985 movie that was inspired by the murder mystery board game of the same name, “Clue” is a comedy that featured the game’s iconic “colorful” characters (Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, Mr. Green, Miss Peacock and Mrs. White), who are all dinner guests at a mansion when their host, Mr. Boddy, turns up dead.
With every guest having a motive to wish ill upon Mr. Boddy (he was blackmailing all of them), it’s up to his butler, Wadsworth, to do the detective work and determine who the killer is before the body count rises.
Greenville Theatre Works chose “Clue” as an alternate after auditions for the company’s planned production of the musical, “Xanadu,” failed to attract enough aspiring cast members.
“This is the play based on the film, and both are based on the classic board game. This hilarious comic play offers multiple roles for adult men and women of all ages. ” GTW Board President Micah McBay said.
Auditions for Greenville Theatre Works’ production of “Clue” are to take place at the Henson Building (at 2411 Wesley St.) and are planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13 and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, with call backs scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, July 16. The auditions for “Clue” are open and auditioners do not need to sign up for times.
Show dates for “Clue” are scheduled for Sept. 8-10 at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium.
Meanwhile in Sulphur Springs, the Community Players are preparing for their production of the musical, “Nunsense.”
The comedy follows the misadventures of five nuns who must step up and raise money to give a proper burial to recently deceased sisters in their convent – who all died from botulism after eating bowls of vichyssoise (a French leek, potato, onion and cream soup) prepared by Sister Julia Child of God (a play on the name of famous chef and television personality Julia Child). With skills ranging from ballet to ventriloquism, the surviving nuns decide to prepare a talent show.
Auditions for Community Players’ production of “Nunsense” will be 6-8 p.m. on Monday, July 10 and again on Tuesday, July 11, with call backs scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 – all at the Main St. Theatre at 225 Main St. in Sulphur Springs.
The Community Players ask that those who wish to audition for “Nunsense” sign up online in advance via Sign Up Genius (direct link: https://tinyurl.com/yc7ta5rb).
“Nunsense” calls for a cast of five women – three who sing in the mezzo soprano/alto range and two who sing in the soprano range. The company asks that prospective cast members each prepare 32 bars (or about a minute of singing) from two contrasting musical selections to demonstrate their vocal range. For accompaniment, auditioners may bring their own device to play the music for their selections.
Show dates for 'Nunsense' are scheduled for Sept. 8-10 and again from Sept. 15-17.
