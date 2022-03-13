With a cast of actors from the Hunt/Hopkins County area, the Community Players of Sulphur Springs will be performing a “play within a play” comedy titled “Barbecuing Hamlet.”
The play — which features Hunt County actors JD Jones, Kylie Shoemake, Rebekah Oglesby, and husband-wife-son trio James, Susan and Tristan Hall — is about a small theatre that operates out of a repurposed funeral home. A new director, named Margo Daley, is hired to head up a production of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” but she soon finds out about several odd requests from the theatre’s board of directors and challenges presented by the community at large.
For one thing, she’s told to make the play a melodrama “so the audience will know when to throw the popcorn.” She’s also told to set the play in the Old West and to figure out ways of inserting the names of the production’s sponsors into the play, and that (of course, as the title indicates) barbecue will be sold before the show.
Finally, to make things even more challenging, Margo only has a cast of four actors to perform the five-act play and an old woman who lives under the theatre keeps banging her cane on the underside of the stage when rehearsals get too loud.
The Sulphur Springs Community Players’ production of “Barbecuing Hamlet” is being directed by 16-year-old first-time director Grace Mansfield of Sulphur Springs.
“I’ve had the most fun with this incredible cast,” Mansfield said. “They really worked with me, and it was a great experience … especially since being a director in a small theatre is such a big job, because you’re in charge of costumes, set design, and other aspects of the production in addition to just directing, but the cast was just wonderful throughout the process.”
“Barbecuing Hamlet” will be performed at the Main Street Theatre at 227 Main St. in Sulphur Springs at the following times:
• 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19
• 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 20
• 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26
• 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27
Tickets can be bought in advance online at https://bit.ly/37puqIB for $12. The price at the door will be $15.
