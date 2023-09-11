North Texas Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the region and is set to rally support and raise funds for non-profit organizations making a significant impact on the local community. Taking place on Sept. 21, this annual event provides a unique opportunity to support the causes they care about.
And if you’re looking for worthy organizations to give to locally, Hunt County has no shortage of groups seeking support with several signed up for the online fundraising effort.
Organizations in the county registered with North Texas Giving Day include Casa for Hunt County, United Way of Hunt County, Hunt County Kids Inc., Hunt County Shared Ministries, Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center and Rape Crisis Center, No Kill Hunt County and Surrounding Areas, Lake Area Shared Ministry Food Pantry, Community Service Inc., Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, Cause for PAWS, Tribute Comfort Dogs, Texas Best Choices Animal Rescue, Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Texas and Solar Car Challenge Foundation.
To donate to the above groups, visit https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/search?kw=hunt%20county&orgScope=on or search “Hunt County” at www.northtexasgivingday.org/search.
In 2022, $62.6 million was raised through 94,385 donors benefiting 3,210 local nonprofits, bringing the 14-year total to more than $503 million for North Texas communities.
Communities Foundation of Texas’ NTX Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about in one easy-to-use platform. NTX Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation.
Since its inception in 2009, North Texas Giving Day has transformed from an idea to help local people give wisely to a movement that has ignited a broad culture of community-wide giving.
