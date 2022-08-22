While students throughout Hunt County have been returning from summer break for their first days of school these last couple of weeks, many of the district's band programs have been working hard throughout the summer.
From beginner band camp for incoming sixth-graders to pre-season marching band camps in which the young performers learn the first steps of their UIL contest shows for the year, summers are always a busy time for band directors, their students and band parents.
“I feel this season is going to be great,” Greenville High School Drum Major Aaralyn Wright said. “The music and drill are both really coming together. I couldn’t be happier to see the show come along.”
For their show this year, the GHS Lion Pride Band will be performing a show titled “Pathways,” an original, three-movement work, arranged for marching band by Ian Grom and John Mapes. In addition to music and drill, the production will include narration about different pathways people can take in life.
Of course, when it comes to show concepts for marching bands, the themes can be quite different in tone from one band to another.
For example, while GHS' theme is serious and introspective in in tone, the directors of the Quinlan Ford High School Panther Band have selected as their theme, “Dead or Alive.” The show will be a medley of works that range from popular 80s rock band Bon Jovi to film Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who's best known for scoring “Spaghetti Westerns” like “The Good, The Bad And The Ugly” and “Once Upon a Time in the West.”
Quinlan Ford's theme should provide a lot inspiration for the visual components for the show. In years past, the Panther Band has collaborated with the school's theatre department in the building of set pieces and borrowing of props.
As marching bands in Hunt County work diligently on their shows, some will have the added pressure of continuing to improve even when following a year of exceptional achievement.
This is the case with Commerce High School's Roaring Tiger Band, who qualified to compete in the UIL State Marching Competition last year, something the program had not accomplished in at least 30 years. Another thing that made the band's state qualification all the more celebration-worthy was that it was the band's first year to march middle school students, to make up for fewer numbers due to dropouts amid COVID disruptions.
“Everyday we get better. Everyday we improve. Everyday we reach for our goals and see how we can extend ourselves. Everyday we decide to get better,” Commerce ISD Head Band Director Kara Wallace said of the young band’s efforts.
Being a 3A school, this year won't be a “state year” for the Commerce Tiger Band, but they and their directors have been putting in a lot of “heart and soul” into their show for this year, which is appropriately titled, “Heart and Soul,” which will be a medley of four “familiar songs” that fit the theme.
In addition to preparing for another year of marching, concert and jazz performances and contests, multiple band programs in the county have welcomed new teachers.
Of the already mentioned programs, Greenville now has a new high school assistant band director in Marina Coronado and a new percussion instructor in Matthew Ownby, and Quinlan ISD has found a new head middle school director in Allison Gordner and a new percussion instructor in Steven Day.
