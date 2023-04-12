Republican Party officials in two counties in Texas House District 2 are asking for prayers for state Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-Royse City), who faces allegations of improper behavior toward a staff intern.
Hunt County GOP Chairman David Hale and Hopkins County Chairman Donnie Wisenbaker said Wednesday that they are monitoring the situation.
“My understanding is there is an investigation under way,” Hale said. “I am hopeful that we will know the truth soon. Please keep all involved in your prayers.”
“The Hopkins County Republican Party encourages everyone to pray for the parties involved in this,” Wisenbaker said. “We also encourage everyone to cooperate with the investigation so that the facts can come out and we will know the truth.
“Having said all that, please continue to stay informed of what is going on as the facts unfold.”
Slaton, who portrays himself as strong on family values, is married and has children. He is serving his second term representing Hunt, Hopkins, and Van Zandt counties.
Meanwhile, two GOP members of the House have called for Slaton to step down, The Texas Tribune has reported.
“The past few days in the Texas House screams of everything that’s wrong with a small segment of its elected officials. Unfortunately, calling the behavior of [Slaton] ‘inappropriate’ is a gross understatement,” state Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, wrote on social media Tuesday morning. “He needs to resign.”
Toth added in an interview Tuesday morning that Slaton’s alleged actions had humiliated his wife, and Toth said the representative needs to step down to take care of his family.
Toth, a staunch social conservative usually ideologically aligned with Slaton, is the second lawmaker to call for Slaton’s resignation. On Friday — before the allegations against Slaton were public — state Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, also condemned Slaton on Twitter without naming him.
“I am absolutely furious at a [R]epublican whom I believe to be a sexual predator,” Cain wrote on social media. “I’ve never been so ticked off at another legislator.”
Cain has since confirmed he was referring to Slaton.
The Texas Tribune has obtained a complaint alleging that Slaton had an inappropriate encounter with a staff intern.
Citing the complaint as well as a source with direct knowledge of the matter, The Texas Tribune said the complaint alleges that the Royse City Republican potentially had an “inappropriate relationship” with an intern. The complaint arose after Slaton and the staffer allegedly met up at his Austin apartment last weekend, The Tribune reported.
The complaint was reported to the House General Investigating Committee by a legislative staffer.
Slaton allegedly called the intern after 10 p.m. March 31, inviting her to his Austin condo, the complaint said. A source with direct knowledge of the matter told the Tribune that Slaton drank alcohol with the intern, who is younger than 21.
Slaton has not issued a comment concerning the allegations, but he has retained a Rockwall attorney. The Law Firm of Patrick Short announced Monday that it has been engaged by Slaton in a matter relating to the complaint filed against him with the Texas House Committee on General Investigating.
In a prepared statement, Short disparaged the accusations made against Slaton.
“We are aware of outrageous claims circulating online by second-tier media that make false claims against Representative Slaton,” stated Short. “As a result, he has been advised to forward all inquiries in this matter—including any that may relate to a possible complaint—to his legal counsel.”
When reached earlier this week, Short said he had no further comment on the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.