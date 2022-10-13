Families wanting a refreshing change of pace and some fresh air will be able to attend a family campout at Greenville Sports Park on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Geared toward less-experienced campers, the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department invites area families to bring tents, sleeping bags and other basic camping equipment to the sports park for a night of activities under the stars. The attractions will include free games to play and smores, as well as a showing of the movie, “Parent Trap” (1998 version) on an outdoor screen.
The games will include cornhole and “giant” versions of Jenga, dominoes and checkers. Free popcorn will also be served during the movie.
In addition to the free attractions, food trucks will be on site, both for dinner in the evening and for breakfast the following morning, selling a variety of cuisine.
To set up camp will be free of charge. Although pre-registering for the event is encouraged (so enough ingredients for smores and enough popcorn can be prepared) it is not mandatory.
Pre-registering for the event can be done online at https://secure.rec1.com/TX/greenville-tx/catalog (listed under “special events” and “camping events”).
This will be Greenville’s second campout event of this kind.
“We had the first one in October of last year and we called it Camping, Crafts and Cookout,” recreation manager Holli Wilson told the Herald-Banner. “It was pretty well attended. Last year, we had about 45 families register, but not all of them showed up, but we also had some families show up without registering, so it pretty much balanced out.”
In terms of safety at next weekend’s event, Wilson explained that parks and recreation staff members intend to stay awake through the night to monitor the event. Also, police officers will regularly drive through while on their rounds. Also as a precaution, participants at the event who are minors will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The Fall Family Campout is planned to start at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Greenville Sports Park, with the food trucks opening by 6 p.m. and the movie starting at 7 p.m. The food trucks are to re-open the following morning, on Sunday, Oct. 23 for breakfast, and families are asked to be packed up and ready to leave by 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.