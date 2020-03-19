Another morning of flooding rain greeted Hunt County on Wednesday, with additional storms expected to have drenched the region overnight and into today before a brief break at the end of the week.
A Flash Flood Watch was in effect through tonight, along with a flood warning until this afternoon along the Cowleech and South Forks of the Sabine River.
The National Weather Service reported a total of 1.72 inches of rain fell at Majors Field, the city of Greenville Municipal Airport, between 2:50 and 8:50 a.m. Wednesday. Collin and Dallas counties were among the locations which were under Flash Flood Warnings during the early hours Wednesday.
Multiple first responders were called out Wednesday morning to FM 272 at County Road 1028, not far from U.S. Highway 69 in the Celeste area for a vehicle stranded in flood waters.
After an extensive rescue effort, no occupants were found in the vehicle, while the owner was later located and was reported safe.
TxDOT had the road closed temporarily as the flood waters receded.
There were also reports of flooding along Highway 69 in the Leonard area.
The National Weather Service forecast was predicting the potential for up to two more inches of rain overnight, which will fall on soil already saturated due to near-constant rainfall during the past week.
Another round of potentially severe storms was expected during the night and through this evening, with a high in the upper 70s.
A cold front was to arrive tonight, with additional chances of rain and a low of 48 with a high near 57 Friday.
The rain is scheduled to taper off between Friday night and into Saturday, before another round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
