For the last three months, Hunt County artist Emily Broussard has been making drawings from photos of Ukrainian refugees and of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as she sorts through the painful emotions felt by many as they watch the destruction and death from afar.
“I've never been through what Ukrainians are going through now, but by drawing them and working to capture the pain, anger and sadness in their faces, it helps me gain more of an understanding of the breadth of human experience,” Broussard said.
While her series of drawings dealing with the Russian invasion of Ukraine is one of her most recent projects, the works have their roots in her initial inspiration to become an artist in the first place.
“When I was 13, I became aware of Käthe Kollwitz. She was a German expressionist artist whose work largely focused on the experiences of the German working class and poor families during World War I and World War II,” Broussard said. “Her style, with its dark shadows and the pained body language of the people really struck me. Even though I'd never been through war, she made me feel as though I was there with them.
“Before discovering Käthe Kollwitz, I already enjoyed making art, but it was then that I decided that it was something I wanted to seriously pursue,” Broussard said.
Now, 28 years after deciding to be an artist, Broussard is an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University-Commerce and an instructor at the Russell Farm Art Center in Burleson. At both institutions, she teaches courses dealing with a broad range of techniques and mediums, which include figure drawing, oil painting, watercolor painting and print making.
“When I'm teaching, I'm often reminded of advice Sol LeWitt (an American minimalist artist) gave, which was 'relax and let everything go to hell.' In other words, one of the most important things about being an artist is simply doing,” Broussard said. “You have to do a lot of work. You have to make at least one serious art-related effort a day, knowing that 75% of it is going to be terrible and you need to learn how to relax and trust your intuition.”
As a teacher and as an artist, Broussard has enjoyed the return to in-person teaching and collaborating as precautions against COVID-19 have relaxed.
“As artists, we're often used to creating our art in solitude, but during COVID, it became glaringly obvious just how much artists need each other for support and to have a meaningful exchange,” she said. “Sometimes, an artist just needs to speak with another artist the way a doctor just needs to talk with another doctor every now and then, because they have a deeper understanding of each other.”
Also due to COVID-19 and social distancing, Broussard, spent much of 2020 painting still lifes because live models frequently weren't available. In the series of still lifes she created during that time, she experimented with conveying the emotions of anxiety and isolation that many were feeling, but through inanimate objects.
“I've always done figures, so I think in a figurative way when composing a drawing or painting,” Broussard said. “I started with the still lifes pretty much out of necessity, but I found myself positioning and lighting the objects pretty much the same way that I do with people.
“One of the paintings is of an opened can of Vienna sausages sitting by itself on a table,” she explained. “I thought of that one because a lot of people were stressed about stocking up on food with a long shelf life, and the sausages are cooped up in their can similar to how many of us felt staying in our homes all day.”
Now, with precautions against COVID-19 being much more relaxed, Broussard has enjoyed getting out and participating in more public art events like the Hunt County Festival of the Arts, which took place in Greenville earlier this month.
At the festival, she had her easel set up at her booth as she drew Ukrainian refugees from photographs. Those who stopped by would have also seen several of her other works, some of which were pop culture-related pieces, such as sketches of actors who have portrayed the Joker in recent Batman films and of Walter White from the series, Breaking Bad.
“Keeping a sketch book is part of my discipline and practice, and I've always been drawn to heightened emotion so I like depicting characters like the Joker and Walter White,” Broussard said. “The fact that I like trying to capture faces that exude a lot of complex emotions is also one of the reasons why I find drawing Zelensky so fascinating. He's mostly pretty controlled in how much emotion he shows, but there's a lot going on; it's just subtle.”
Those interesting in seeing more of Broussard's work can view it on her website, www.emilybroussardfineart.com, on her Facebook page, or on Instagram at @660broussard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.