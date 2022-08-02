Those who stopped by At the Top Art Gallery in Greenville on Saturday got to see an artist at work.
Carrie Sharp, who currently lives in Rockwall, was painting a floral scene on canvas complete with a little bee flying around the blossoms.
“I've just always loved painting florals,” Sharp said.
While Sharp was demonstrating painting on canvas Saturday, she has made art with a variety of media over the years, including sculpture, shadow boxes and mixed media; but she got her start painting rocks.
“I've been doing art since I was about 7 years old with painting rocks, before I had even heard about the rock painting movement,” Sharp said.
Regardless of the medium, Sharp enjoys depicting nature with a whimsical “fairy tale” art style. Many of her pieces depict a colorful variety of flora and fauna, which include wildflowers, cacti, caterpillars, piglets and even popular fictional characters like Baby Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise.
“My passion is creating art that makes people feel good,” Sharp added.
Her work can be seen and she can be contacted through her Facebook page, Carrie Sharp Art.
