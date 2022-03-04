This Saturday, a catfish dinner benefitting the families of two cancer patients will be held at American Legion Post 517 in West Tawakoni.
The post's Cancer Benefit Catfish Dinner was an annual event for nearly two decades until concerns and precautions over COVID-19 caused the benefit planned for 2020 to be postponed for two years.
The two individuals who were selected as beneficiaries in February 2020 were Sons of the American Legion member Rodney Clark (who was battling lymphoma and leukemia) and then three-year-old Cami Clemets (who was diagnosed with leukemia).
However, in late 2021, Clark passed away. And, in early February this year, Cami “took her last chemo pill,” according to Facebook pages chronicling her fight against cancer, and doctors are continuing to monitor her situation while she waits on remission.
Even after having to postpone the benefit for two years due to COVID, the American Legion Auxiliary unit at Post 517 is still working to help both patients' families with medical expenses.
Saturday's catfish dinner will be be open for business at noon and will remain open “until all the fish is gone.” American Legion Post 517 is located at 236 TX-276 in West Tawakoni. Plates will be $12 for adults and $6 for children.
Those wanting more information may call the West Tawakoni Legion at 903-447-4247.
