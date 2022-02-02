People in Greenville apparently were taking heed of a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service that extends through 6 p.m. Thursday.
Shortly after 8 a.m., checkout lanes at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Wesley Street were already jammed with people stocking up with groceries.
Greenville ISD has cancelled classes through Friday. Meanwhile, Caddo Mills, Commerce, Lone Oak, Boles and Bland ISD announced that they had canceled classes for Thursday, but they were continuing to monitor the situation before deciding whether to stay closed on Friday. As for Celeste ISD, campuses are closed today, but the current plan is to delay the start of the school day to 10 a.m. on Friday. Quinlan ISD had announced that all after-school and extra curricular activities for Wednesday had been canceled. However, they were still coming to a decision Wednesday afternoon about closing or staying open today and Friday.
Likewise, Campbell ISD also will remain closed for the remainder of the school week. However, school has been out in Campbell due to a citywide boil water notice.
Paris Junior College will be closed today and Friday, and Texas A&M-Commerce announced that classes have been called off today.
The National Weather Service was calling for plunging temperatures along with ice, light snow, sleet or a combination of the three that could make driving treacherous.
After a balmy start to Wednesday morning, the temperatures in Hunt County quickly fell throughout the day. Frigid wind chills of -5 to 15 degrees are possible Friday through Saturday, according to the weather service. Expect low temperatures in the teens Friday with a warm up not expected until Saturday.
The storm is eerily reminiscent of Winter Storm Uri, which slammed Texas last year in mid-February and led to hundreds of deaths and massive power failures throughout the state.
Gov. Greg Abbott assured Texans this week that the state’s electric grid is ready to handle the winter weather. It will be the first major test of Abbott’s promise that problems with the Texas electric grid have been fixed, after the grid’s near-complete collapse last February.
“We're utilizing every applicable state agency to make sure that Texas will robustly respond to this extreme cold winter storm that is going to be slipping across Texas,” Abbott said.
At a news conference, Abbott rattled off at least 15 state agencies working to ensure electricity remains on throughout the state.
Abbott said officials expect Friday morning to be the point of highest energy demand for the state. He said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is ready to add an additional 15,000 megawatts of power available in excess of peak demand forecasts.
Abbott also urged residents to remain off of the roads as much as possible as road conditions are likely to become “treacherous.”
“We urge all Texans to proceed with great caution as you choose to travel about the region, knowing that different regions will be facing different challenges on roadways,” Abbott said.
City of Greenville and Hunt County road crews also were also preparing for the storm this week. The city was keeping its sand spreader on standby as well as a backhoe and a bucket truck.
Marc Williams, executive director of the Texas Department of Transportation, said TxDOT was pretreating roads with a brine solution. He added that the department has 4,000 personnel and about 2,400 pieces of equipment ready to ensure roadways stay as safe as possible.
Texans can view up to date road conditions at www.drivetexas.org. The Texas Division of Emergency Management also has a list of warming centers on its website at www.tdem.texas.gov should anyone lose heat.
“Our message to citizens is pay attention to your local forecast and pay attention to your local officials,” said W. Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management. “This is going to be a very cold event and the wind chill could be deadly. We want to make sure that [everybody] has a warm place to go.”
The City of Greenville is urging people to wrap exposed pipes and protect plants and shrubs. People also are being asked to provide shelter for outdoors animals and keep batteries in supply.
Warming centers have been established at the Bread of Life Church of the Nazarene, 301 TX 22 in Commerce. Please call 903.886.1515 or 214.542.7362, if you need assistance. Another one is available at the Community Seeds, 602 College St., in Lone Oak.
