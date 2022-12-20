About 22 months ago, North Texas encountered the coldest temperatures in decades.
People should expect frigid reminders this week as another arctic blast is forecast to cross the region and stay around through the Christmas holiday weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast is calling for the coldest temperatures all year and the deepest freeze since Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
The latest plunge is expected to arrive during the day Thursday. After a forecast low around 40 degrees that morning, a 20 percent chance of rain is possible before noon. Otherwise it will be partly sunny, with a high near 45. and then the bottom will drop out.
A south-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph is predicted to shift to north-northwest 20 to 30 mph in the morning, although winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
It will be mostly clear, with a low around 6 Thursday night, with north wind gusts as high as 45 mph.
Friday is forecast to be sunny and cold and north wind gusts as high as 30 mph and a low around 14 Friday night.
Highs both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are predicted to be in the 30s.
During Uri, the National Weather Service reported the thermometer at Majors Field in Greenville fell to -3 degrees on the morning of Feb. 16, 2021, helping to exacerbate the rolling blackouts that the Electric Reliability Council imposed after record electric demand threatened to overwhelm the state’s entire electric grid.
