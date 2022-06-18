Her family’s deep connection with Greenville served as inspiration for a Notre Dame architecture student’s thesis project – the design of a downtown space that incorporates the historical Majors Stadium arch into a modern and well-appointed community center and plaza.
Leighton Douglas, a newly minted graduate from the University of Notre Dame’s School of Architecture, shared her hypothetical concept Tuesday with the Greenville City Council. Architectural renderings in hand, she presented a schematic drawn from her mind’s eye that portrays a magnificent gateway to the city’s downtown.
“This is obviously a theoretical project,” Douglas told the council after her presentation. “I was sort of exploring, seeing what I could do, but I love the city of Greenville. I’ve been here; it was a part of my childhood that I loved.”
Douglas, who attended high school in Richardson, recalled that as a young girl, her mother, Leslie Douglas, would take her on excursions through Greenville, where Leslie lived from age 6 to 16. Digging deeper into her family’s Greenville roots, Leighton’s grandparents were among the founders of Greenville Christian School. Mike Herman, her grandfather, was the school’s first chairman of the board.
Through many visits to Greenville, Douglas developed a familiarity with the city. The buildings downtown and the historical character of certain old properties intrigued her. In the summer of 2021, her mother gave her a tour of Greenville’s downtown, and Leighton again observed some of its most illustrious architecture: the old Post Office (now the Landmark on Lee Street) and Central Christian Church. She also noticed the revitalization of several buildings, notably the Texan Theater and the Landon Winery.
With that in mind, Douglas saw a chance for an “urban intervention,” and she put her architecture skills to work as she imagined what Lee Street and the downtown could be in 5-15 years.
“I thought it would be amazing to have something that signifies the beginning of this important street, especially incorporating parts of Greenville’s history such as the Majors Stadium arch.”
In developing her concept, she was unshackled from concerns about streets and existing structures.
“We were told to demolish what we want, act like there are no laws restricting you.”
Douglas decided to place a community center in downtown Greenville, envisioning an L-shaped building at Lee and Houston streets. She saw it as an anchor to downtown’s beginning and its end. Her design calls for courtyards, an auditorium, gymnasium, multipurpose space and café on the first floor. On the second floor would be a library, administrative offices, fitness center and an after-school space.
But she also wanted a large outdoor space, a plaza where people could congregate, listen to concerts and enjoy the shade of a pavilion. The space could also accommodate a larger farmers market, and Douglas envisioned soccer and baseball fields. Hence, the name Majors Fields Community Center.
Standing as the main entryway to the traditional Texas brick community center and adjoining plaza would be the historical arch that still stands in tribute to Majors Stadium, a ballpark where the minor league Greenville Majors once played and beat the mighty New York Yankees in an exhibition game.
She explained that moving the arch closer to Lee Street gives it a greater sense of prominence, showing the pride Greenville has in its history.
After the presentation, Mayor Jerry Ransom told Douglas of a city committee tasked with examining downtown redevelopment.
“We have a Vision 22 committee that’s comprised of a group of citizens that are looking at the redevelopment of downtown, looking perhaps at rerouting streets and that sort of thing. It’s too bad you’re not here to serve on the board,” he said with a smile.
