If you’re like me, I start my day off with a shower, unless I manage to sleep through my alarm. That shower just really sets the tone for the day and I’m so thankful to have this simple pleasure in my life.
In late 2022, a conversation was begun about the value of a shower and those who do not have it available to them. Imagine with me that circumstances leave you homeless, how do you think you would meet this basic need? Where could you go to get something as simple as a shower?
Go ahead, I’ll wait. The answer is you couldn’t. Nowhere in Greenville is it possible to access a shower, until now.
The leadership of United Way of Hunt County asked this same question and sought to answer it, if possible, for those who are homeless here in Greenville.
United Way was introduced to an organization located in McKinney named Streetside Showers (streetsideshower.com) whose purpose statement is simple, “To offer hope and help restore human dignity to the homeless community in the form of a hot shower and personal hygiene care.”
Together, they agreed to extend this much needed helping hand. The final question was where would this service be located? Authentic Life Fellowship was invited into the discussions and agreed to be the host location every Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Each Wednesday, Streetside arrives in Greenville with a shower trailer, accompanied by one of two box trucks that have been converted on the inside to function as a walk-in closet.
In addition to clothes, the box trucks stock other accessory items, such as belts, shoes, gloves and hats.
The mobile shower trailer has several stalls containing a sink, shower and toilet. Each trailer also has a tankless hot water heater so our guests can enjoy a hot shower.
With each shower, our guests receive socks, underwear and a hygiene kit.
In tandem with Streetside, United Way joins them on the campus of Authentic Life, where they provide a warm meal, basic first aid and encouragement. There is a goal to build partnerships with individuals, civic organizations, local businesses and churches to meet other needs through donations of time, resources and funding.
I hope you’re asking, “how can I help?” The short answer is to contact United Way of Hunt County and its Executive Director Natalie Pegg at 903-217-1694. Natalie can guide you on how to best meet their opportunities and your goals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.