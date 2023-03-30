I love April Fool’s Day.
I have been known to play a trick or two on unsuspecting victims on this holiday. It’s the one day that I feel justified in setting people up.
I know another jokester who likes to play tricks on people, not just on April Fool’s Day, but every day of the year. You really have to watch out for this guy.
This trickster is quite adept at the game of foolery. I have seen people of all kinds fall prey to his illusions. People ranging from the highly educated, the wealthy, and upstanding citizens to those who have not even been given the basics that most of us are afforded in life.
I have seen very savvy, street wise people who should know the end results of the illusionist’s tactics, and yet they still buckle under the ploys presented to lure them into his trap.
This charlatan can string you along quite awhile before you realize that you’ve been duped. You would think with all of the fraud and scam warnings that are out, that there would be a way to catch this con artist, to report him to prevent his robbing, degrading, and deceiving so many.
He doesn’t do his illusionist act on a stage, he is not internet famous, and he doesn’t have a particular venue that he performs at. But he is everywhere. He performs in the big cities, on backwoods country roads, in school bathrooms, in cars, at small parties, behind buildings, and does his presentations, sometimes a one-on-one in a private bedroom, while others in the home don’t even know that he is putting on a show.
He is not looking for applause. He simply likes knowing that he has fooled, even just one more.
How does he do it? Simple. He shows you the ploy, gets you to use it, and to try the trick yourself. and soon you start to feel comfortable with it. It can be exciting, and for some it is comforting when they are first learning to master the ruse.
To some he takes in as victims, they are simply acting out in rebellion. Their actions are screaming to others, “See, I can do this and get away with it! No one will know!” They think they are just as wily as he is, and that they can try it and then walk away unscathed.
Soon, you are so good at working the trick that you can’t stop, and before you know it you may be trying to pull the trap on others just as he did to you.
The thing is, that the magical illusion can lead to devastating results.
It’s not that the stunt failed or that it was done wrong when there are dreadful consequences. It’s just that working the trick often leaves the one doing it ashamed, broken, isolated, alone and destroyed, suffering from physical, emotional, financial, spiritual and relational damage.
Who is this master of foolery? – Drug Addiction.
Don’t fall prey to his tricks on April Fool’s Day ... or any other day.
