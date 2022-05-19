The Hunt County Central Appraisal District is seeing records eclipsed this year, both in the sheer number of property owners protesting their appraisals and in the amount of value brought to the tax rolls through new construction.
Chief Appraiser Brent South said Tuesday that more than 12,000 people are protesting their property values, significantly more than the previous high of about 9,000. The number of protests is driven by the drastic increases in the market value of property, he said.
“People see an increase in their appraisals and they equate that to an increase in taxes, which isn’t always necessarily the case,” South noted.
Much depends on how much governmental entities decide to levy and the rates they impose to raise that amount. The city is expected to set its tax rate in September.
Also, most residential property owners – at least those with a homestead exemption – have their assessed (or taxable) value capped at no more than 10% above the previous year.
South attributes higher market values to an extremely aggressive housing market, although land and commercial values have risen, too.
As of Jan. 1, the average home market value in Hunt County had climbed from $180,000 on Jan. 1, 2021, to $212,000 as of Jan. 1, 2022. The median sales price was up 29% from last year. Today’s median sales price is $275,000. Last years’ was $213,000. Some of the more desirable areas of Hunt County saw appraised market values skyrocket by 25-30%.
South said that from what he’s seen and read, the housing market is beginning to level, and forecasters expect that 2022 increases will be more in line with 5-8%.
Another record seen by the appraisal district this year is in regard to new construction, which grew to nearly $571 million in taxable value countywide, according to South.
In 2021, almost 250 newly constructed home were sold within the Greenville ISD, according to a demographics study by research firm Zonda Education. The same study identified 1,318 residential lots in the Greenville ISD in various stages of development, from site preparation to completed houses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.