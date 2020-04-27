Section 23.01 of the Texas Property Tax Code requires that all taxable property be appraised at its market value as of Jan. 1. This means that none of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be taken into consideration for the 2020 appraisals.
The Hunt County Appraisal District recently mailed out the 2020 appraisal notices and according to the district’s chief appraiser, Brent South, the values on the notices are reflective of Jan. 1 property values.
“The Hunt County Appraisal District is fully aware of the downturn in the economy due to the COVID-19 virus and the fact that many Hunt County property owners are currently out of work and businesses are closed due to no fault of their own. We are sympathetic of these facts and we understand the hardship caused by this pandemic; however, the district is still required to appraise property as of Jan. 1, 2020, and there are no provisions in the Texas Property Tax Code that allow us to consider what has happened over the last several weeks” said South.
South said the real estate market was still extremely strong on Jan. 1 of this year. The average home value in Hunt County for 2020 is $164,770 which is a 9 percent increase from the 2019 average home value of $150,600. South explained that any effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the real estate market will be reflected in the 2021 appraisals.
“It is too early, and we don’t have enough data to understand what impact this crisis will have on real estate values moving forward. The last two quarters of 2020 will give us a clearer picture of how the real estate market is reacting.”
The appraisal district anticipates a higher volume of appeals this year as compared to other years.
“Due to the fact the appraisals are based on the market as of Jan. 1, and the subsequent decline in the economy, we understand that property owners are going to be extremely discouraged by the increases they will see on their appraisal notices. These value increases are going to bring on additional stress and anxiety for people who are already out of work or whose businesses are shut down” South said. “We researched the property tax code for any alternatives available. Unfortunately, there is no way around using the January 1 appraisal date.”
Protest procedures for the 2020 appraisals will look much different this year in the wake of social distancing and executive orders by the government. The appraisal district will not be conducting any in-person settlement meetings and all formal Appraisal Review Board hearings will be conducted via telephone conference calls. If you disagree with your 2020 appraisal you may file a formal protest by utilizing the district's online protest portal found on their website at www.hunt-cad.org, or you can complete the protest form located on the back of your appraisal notice and mail it to the district at P.O. Box 1339, Greenville, TX 75403.
The deadline for filing a protest is May 22, 2020.
“We plan on making every effort to contact each property owner who files a protest and see if we can resolve the matter prior to it being scheduled for a formal hearing. Our appraisers will be making phone calls or communicating electronically with those property owners; however, this is going to greatly reduce our efficiency, so we ask for the public’s patience as we work through the appeals process this year” said South. “I encourage everyone who disagrees with our appraisal of their property to file a protest and submit supporting evidence of their claim for a reduction in value. The more evidence an owner can provide, the higher the likelihood of a successful appeal.”
Items of evidence that are accepted by the district are recent sales contracts, fee appraisals, damage repair estimates, pictures of the condition of the property, or current sales data of similar properties.
“It’s important for folks to understand that all we can deal with is the value of their property, not the amount of taxes they pay. If people are wanting to protest the amount of taxes they pay, this is not the place to do so. We ask that you only file an appeal if you disagree with the value of your property. If you disagree with the amount of taxes you pay, this needs to be taken up with the elected officials of the taxing units.”
The appraisals set by the appraisal district are used by the local governmental entities in Hunt County such as cities, schools, the county and the hospital district to determine what tax rate they need to adopt to generate the tax revenue needed to function. In theory, as appraisals increase, tax rates can decrease accordingly to offset and maintain the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year. The rate to maintain the same tax revenue is known as the no-new-revenue rate. In the last legislative session, the state law was changed to require cities and counties to get voter approval any time they are increasing property tax revenue by more than 3.5 percent. The old restriction was 8 percent. There is debate over a portion of the new law that says in the event of a disaster declaration from the governor, the 3.5 percent cap is no longer applicable.
“Even though our office is currently closed to the public, our staff is still here working and serving the public. We simply ask that you conduct all business with our office via the telephone or email” said South.
The HCAD office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at 903-454-3510 or you can visit the district's website at www.hunt-cad.org.
