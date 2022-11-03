Santa and Mrs Claus 2018

Santa and Mrs.Claus arrived at the close of the 2018 Christmas Parade of Lights in downtown Greenville and likely will be back again for this year’s parade, scheduled the evening of Dec. 2. Applications for the event are now being accepted.

 Brad Kellar Herald-Banner

Plans are underway for the City of Greenville Christmas Parade of Lights.

Applications are being accepted from anyone interested in being a part of the event, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 2.

The parade begins at Market Square and proceeds west on Lee Street, then turns left on Johnson Street, then right on Washington where it will pass by the Municipal Building. The parade continues west on Washington to Wright Street, where it turns right and proceeds back to Lee Street, where it turns back east to Stonewall Street and then left to Jordan Street.

All entries are to have holiday lighting and must be pre-registered.

The deadline to sign up, which can be done on the city’s website, is Nov. 30.

