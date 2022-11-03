Plans are underway for the City of Greenville Christmas Parade of Lights.
Applications are being accepted from anyone interested in being a part of the event, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Dec. 2.
The parade begins at Market Square and proceeds west on Lee Street, then turns left on Johnson Street, then right on Washington where it will pass by the Municipal Building. The parade continues west on Washington to Wright Street, where it turns right and proceeds back to Lee Street, where it turns back east to Stonewall Street and then left to Jordan Street.
All entries are to have holiday lighting and must be pre-registered.
The deadline to sign up, which can be done on the city’s website, is Nov. 30.
