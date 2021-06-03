Time is running out for any interested persons wanting to apply to become the next Hunt County Elections Administrator.
Applications are being accepted until this Friday.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted March 9 to hire Jeannie Ash as an interim Elections Coordinator, while the County Elections Commission agreed April 9 that the permanent position should not be filled until after it is opened up to any applicants seeking the job.
The Elections Administrator would be responsible for voter registration and conducting elections in Hunt County, including contract elections with political parties and political subdivisions. The winning candidate must have in-depth knowledge of state and federal election law, ballot processing technology and related issues, and experience in establishing counting station procedures.
The administrator must be responsible for early voting, in person and by mail, for local, primary, special, and general elections.
A complete list of the necessary qualifications for the position is available online at https://www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/8895/docs/Elections%20Administrator%20Position%20posting.pdf
Applications must be received by the Hunt County Clerk by mail at PO Box 1316 Greenville, Texas 75403 or in person at 2507 Lee St, Room 201, Greenville, Texas 75401.
Anyone needing assistance can contact the Human Resources Department at 903-408-4103.
The Elections Commission will reconvene June 18 to interview the applicants and then meet again June 25 for the purpose of appointing a permanent Elections Administrator.
