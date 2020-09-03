A local man is appealing his conviction and lengthy prison sentence in connection with an incident where another man was shot in the head during a reported robbery.
The trial was conducted in the 354th District Court in April 2019 for Michael Deidondre Bowen of Greenville on one count of aggravated robbery.
Bowen, 25, was indicted on the charge by the Hunt County grand jury in October 2018 and had originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty after the start of the trial.
The indictment alleged Bowen, while in the course of committing theft, shot Jeffery Paul Day Jr. with a firearm on Jan. 2, 2014.
The jury returned with a 50-year sentence in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division.
As a deadly weapon was used in the commission of the offense, Bowen must serve a minimum of half of the sentence, or 25 years, in custody before he can be eligible to be considered for parole.
The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas set Sept. 23 to receive arguments concerning Bowen’s case.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
According to a report from the Greenville Police Department, multiple suspects were initially sought in connection with the incident outside of a residence in the 1200 block of Division Street shortly after 1 a.m. that day.
Day Jr. was taken to Parkland Hospital in Dallas, after being transported by air ambulance after the shooting.
The police department indicated Day Jr. had arrived at the address accompanied by his father, Jeffrey Day Sr., and his brother Michael Chesshire-Day when Day Jr. and Chesshire-Day were confronted after exiting their vehicle by a person who had gotten out of another car. The suspect vehicle had pulled in behind the victims’ truck.
Bowen displayed a handgun and demanded the victims’ wallets. A physical altercation ensued, during which Day Jr. sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Day Sr., who had come to the aid of his son, sustained minor injuries.
Two black males, who arrived in the car with the suspect, aided the suspect in his escape. The car was last seen headed east on Division toward Interstate 30. Bowen was arrested in connection with the case on April 23, 2018.
