A state appeals court is scheduled this month to hear the case of a Hunt County man, who was sentenced last summer to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of repeated violations of a protective order.
The Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana is set to receive the case of Russell Dean Smith on May 26.
Smith, 41, of Celeste, was convicted by a jury in the 196th District Court in August 2019 on a charge of violation of a protective order-two or more times within a 12 month period.
Smith chose to have the jury also determine his punishment and the panel returned with the sentence the next day.
“The verdict and prison sentence assessed in this case was certainly warranted,” Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. said after the trial. “The jury’s decision should send the clear message that repeatedly violating a protective order is a serious crime with serious potential consequences. Mr. Smith also had a long criminal history and his punishment was the just result of felony conduct which has lasted for decades.”
The charge is normally filed as a third-degree felony, with a maximum sentence of up to 10 years, although Smith’s previous criminal history meant he was facing a maximum sentence upon conviction of from 25 to 99 years to life in prison.
The jury took less than an hour to deliver the maximum sentence.
Officers with the Greenville Police Department responded on Jan. 28, 2018, to a call at a local fast food restaurant that a man was in violation of a protective order by being on the premises. They arrived to find Smith in the parking lot entering the passenger side of a vehicle. Inside the restaurant, they spoke to a female employee who had an active protective order against Smith, forbidding him from being at or near her residence or place of employment. Smith was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against the same woman in 2003 and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
When the victim was notified Smith was about to be released on parole, she obtained a lifetime protective order against him. Less than a month after his release, Smith was caught at her place of employment and witnesses testified at trial that he had visited the restaurant about a week earlier when the victim was not there, also in violation of the protective order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.