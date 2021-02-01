A Quinlan man is seeking an appeal of the stacked life sentences he received after being convicted on multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child.
Jury selection was scheduled in February of last year for Bruce Hopkins, who was charged with two indictments of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He had pleaded not guilty.
But after jury selection, Hopkins chose to waive the jury and both guilt/innocence and punishment were submitted to the court, which resulted in 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench finding Hopkins guilty and sentencing him to life prison in each cause.
Bench then “stacked” the sentences to where Hopkins will not begin serving his second life sentence until his first life sentence was completed.
Hopkins filed an appeal with Court of Appeals in Dallas, which is scheduled to consider the case on Feb. 17.
The Hunt County grand jury returned the indictments against Hopkins in June 2019. Hopkins, 72, was alleged to have sexually assaulted a male child of less than 14 years of age on two separate occasions in November 2018.
Each of the aggravated sexual assault of a child indictments was a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to life in prison.
Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker said Hopkins will have to serve at least 30 years of his first sentence before becoming eligible for parole. In the event he makes parole, he will then begin serving his second life sentence and will have to serve at least 30 years of that sentence before again becoming eligible for parole.
