A state appeals court is scheduled to hear the case of a Quinlan man, one of two people convicted of murder in the 2016 shooting death of a University Park Fire Department captain near Royse City.
The Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas is set May 12 to receive oral arguments concerning the conviction and sentence of Michael Glen Garza. The hearing had previously been set for Feb. 26, but was rescheduled, with the new date announced Wednesday.
Garza was found guilty by a jury following a two-week trial in the 354th District Court in July 2018 on a charge of murder in connection with the death of Robert L. Poynter III and was sentenced to 99 years in prison.
Garza’s alleged co-actor in the case, Chacey Tyler Poynter, of Royse City, the victim’s wife, was convicted in June 2019 on a charge of murder and was sentenced to life in prison.
Chacey Poynter has also filed an appeal, although no hearing is currently set with the court.
According to the Royse City Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 10:40 p.m. on the night of Sept. 9, 2016, to an area along FM 35 near Hunt County Road 2595 about a woman in the roadway attempting to stop vehicles.
Officers spoke with Chacey Poynter, who was reported to have said her husband had been shot and was in a vehicle located along the county road. Officers placed Chacey Poynter into a police unit and went to investigate and found Robert Poynter in the vehicle deceased with a single gunshot wound.
Officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and assisted in the investigation.
Officers were reported to have received suspicious and conflicting information from Chacey Poynter.
Royse City Police Chief Jeff Stapleton said information provided during the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Garza’s home in Quinlan.
Prosecutors claimed Chacey Poynter and Garza were involved in an affair and acted together to kill Robert Poynter.
