Attorneys for a former Wolfe City Police Department officer are again hoping to have his bond reduced on a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of a resident of the city.
Shaun Lucas was reported to have shot the unarmed Jonathan Price on the night of Oct.3. Lucas, 22, of Lone Oak, remained in custody Monday at the Collin County Jail, in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of murder.
The Hunt County grand jury issued a murder indictment naming Lucas during its monthly session in November. A hearing to arraign Lucas on the indictment had not yet been scheduled with the 354th District Court as of Monday.
Lucas had filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking a reduction in his bond. Judge Andrew Bench denied the proposed bond reduction during a Nov. 19 hearing.
An attorney for Lucas’s defense team filed a notice with the Hunt County District Clerk Friday, indicating it was filing an appeal of the writ to the Sixth District Court of Appeals in Texarkana.
A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated the confrontation between Lucas and Price, 31, of Wolfe City was captured by a body camera. Simmons said that as Lucas arrived at the location about a reported disturbance and “possible fight in progress” that Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking “you doing good” multiple times.
Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price and grabbed his arm, using verbal commands which were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a taser and informed Price to comply or the taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the taser which was not effective.
Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
Murder is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
