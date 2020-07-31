A local man is appealing the conviction and lengthy prison sentence in prison he received last fall on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child and human trafficking.
A jury in the 354th District Court returned the guilty verdicts and sentences in November 2019 for Dereck Wayne Fuller Jr. on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of trafficking of persons-continuous.
The jury sentenced Fuller to 99 years in prison on the trafficking count and 20 years in prison on each of the sexual assault of a child charges.
A Greenville woman is currently facing trial and has pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging her with human trafficking and tampering with a witness for allegedly allowing the repeated sexual assault of a female child in a related case.
Fuller is scheduled to present an appeal of his convictions in briefs before the Sixth District Court of Appeals in Texarkana on Aug. 18. The court will release its decision at a later date.
Fuller, 29, was arrested June 19, 2018, after an incident in which he was said to have barricaded himself inside a Greenville residence.
Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. explained the trafficking charge alleged Fuller committed sexual assault, during a period of 30 or more days, on two or more occasions.
Walker said the trafficking indictment was filed as it applies “if you harbor, entice, or transport with the intent to commit the sexual assault of a child.”
The trafficking charge was a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of 25 to 99 years to life in prison.
The sexual assault of a child charges each carried a sentence upon conviction of two to 20 years in prison.
Meanwhile, Quineshia Lacole Fuller, 28, who has listed addresses in Greenville, Garland and Dallas in court records, was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury on one count each of trafficking of persons continuous and tampering with a witness. The trafficking indictment alleged Fuller permitted a female Jane Doe victim to have been sexually assaulted on Jan. 1, 2018, and April 1, 2018.
The tampering with a witness indictment was issued in April 2019 and alleged she attempted to influence and/or coerce a female victim, who was reported to be a witness in the case of Dereck Wayne Fuller Jr., not to talk about the defendant “with any member of law enforcement or forensic interviewer” on or about June 20, 2018.
Both of the indictments are first-degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
An announcement hearing is scheduled in the 196th District Court on Aug. 18.
