A state appeals court has modified a portion of an appeal filed by a local man of the conviction and lengthy prison sentence in prison he received one year ago on multiple counts of sexual assault of a child and human trafficking.
A jury in the 354th District Court returned the guilty verdicts and sentences in November 2019 against Dereck Wayne Fuller Jr. on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of trafficking of persons-continuous.
The jury sentenced Fuller to 99 years in prison on the trafficking count and 20 years in prison on each of the sexual assault of a child charges.
Fuller presented an appeal of his convictions in briefs before the Sixth District Court of Appeals in Texarkana on Aug. 18, arguing the sentences for the convictions should not have been stacked one on top of the other.
The appeals court, in its ruling issued Wednesday, agreed, noting the prosecution also conceded the error.
“We modify the trial court’s judgment by deleting the cumulation order that stacks Fuller’s sentence with the sentence for continuous trafficking of persons and affirm the judgment, as modified,” said Chief Justice John R. Morris III, who authored the ruling.
A Greenville woman was found guilty earlier this year on indictments charging her with human trafficking and tampering with a witness for allegedly allowing the repeated sexual assault of a female child in a related case.
Dereck Fuller was arrested June 19, 2018, after an incident in which he was said to have barricaded himself inside a Greenville residence.
Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. said the trafficking charge alleged Fuller committed sexual assault, during a period of 30 or more days, on two or more occasions.
Walker said the trafficking indictment was filed as it applies “if you harbor, entice, or transport with the intent to commit the sexual assault of a child.”
The trafficking charge was a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of 25 to 99 years to life in prison.
The sexual assault of a child charges each carried a sentence upon conviction of two to 20 years in prison.
Meanwhile, Quineshia Lacole Fuller, who has listed addresses in Greenville, Garland and Dallas in court records, was indicted by a Hunt County grand jury in January on one count of trafficking of persons continuous.
She entered a plea of guilty during an Aug. 30 hearing in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and under a plea bargain arrangement sentenced her to 25 years in prison.
A previous tampering with a witness indictment naming Fuller was dismissed under the agreement.
Quinsehia Fuller was alleged in the trafficking indictment to have permitted a female Jane Doe victim to be sexually assaulted on Jan. 1, 2018, and April 1, 2018.
The tampering with a witness indictment was issued in April 2019 and alleged she attempted to influence and/or coerce a female victim, who was reported to be a witness in the case of Dereck Fuller, not to talk about the defendant “with any member of law enforcement or forensic interviewer” on or about June 20, 2018.
