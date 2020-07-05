Teacher, artist and Greenville resident Marcia Penland penned “Anything But Ordinary” that was published May 29 and is already sold out on Amazon. The diverting short novel concerns a circle of women who paint together, embark on a sleuthing adventure and generally do nice things for people.
Previously, Penland lived in Greenville for 25 years. After she retired from teaching here, her husband Pat was transferred to Waco. While the couple resided there, Penland taught for one year, and she also joined an art group that met each Monday. Eventually, the art ladies became the inspiration for Penland’s writings. After three years in Waco, the Penlands returned to Greenville.
“I wanted to write about some ladies that have gumption,” she said. “The book is very loosely based on the ladies in the art group, and the story ties the art right into everything. They are a group of wonderful and fun women, and they are also very talented. They meet in an art shed in Crawford.”
Besides the females, a supporting character in “Anything But Ordinary” turns out to be former Texas Gov. “Stubby” Stubblefield. Intending to raise longhorns, the governor has retired to Crawford where he befriends the artistic gals. Because Stubby happens to have an interest in painting, Penland wove a fictionalized version of an actual Crawford resident into the narrative.
“In reality, former President George W. Bush lives next door to the art studio,” Penland said. “He is beloved in Crawford, and apparently the Bushes get right into the community.”
After she completed the novel, Penland looked for a publisher. Luckily, she quickly heard from the second publishing firm that she contacted.
“It had not taken long to do the writing once I got started,” she said. “What took a long time was the back and forth between the publisher with the proofing process and the editing process.
“I’ve just submitted the second book to the publishers. I hope that it will be a series of three books based on the same characters. The second book focuses on the ladies, including one who is a substitute teacher and serves as an advocate for her students. Most likely, the third book will talk about aging parents and will also deal with the coronavirus. I want the books to be applicable and relevant.”
Penland had been looking forward to promoting her book at a now canceled art show in Waco.
“The Waco Arboretum had scheduled an art show for July, but it has now been rescheduled for next year,” she said. “I hope that all of us from the art group will be able to participate. The art that the ladies continue to turn out is phenomenal and I learned so much from them.”
After returning to Greenville, Penland joined the Greenville Art League and she also paints with a group in Celeste.
“I currently paint every Thursday with folks at the Friends Fine Art Gallery in Celeste,” she said. “It is a hidden gem owned by Betty Smith and Donna Myers. They are incredibly talented and have had their paintings in many prestigious shows. We’ve all entered paintings in the upcoming Bosque Art Classic in Clifton, Texas. I also have 12 paintings at the gallery now.
“The gallery is across the road from a shop called Quilt Mercantile.”
Quilt Mercantile sells fabric along with a vast amount of quilting supplies. Behind the shop is The Quiltagous Quarters, aka, The Texas Quilting Retreat Center.
“The Celeste high school students have painted murals on the buildings,” Penland said. “Celeste could have the beginnings of an artistic community.”
To purchase the book on Amazon, visit https://tinyurl.com/y92z4o74. To purchase on Barnes & Noble, visit https://tinyurl.com/yax7hogm.
