Multiple agencies were involved Saturday in an all-day search in connection with the disappearance of Michael Chambers.
More than 75 individuals from the Hunt County Sheriffs Office, Hunt County Sheriffs Posse and Rockwall Sheriffs Posse joined with Civilian Emergency Response Teams from EastTex Regional CERT, Allen CERT and Rowlett CERT joined Mark9 K9 and the Child Abduction Response Team to conduct an evidence search of a very large wooded area with thick vegetation and a deep creek leading to Lake Tawakoni.
Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said an additional search is expected of one of the area’s investigated during the weekend.
Chambers, 70, disappeared on March 10, 2017 from his home in the 7000 block of FM 2101. Chambers was seen on surveillance entering, making a purchase and then leaving the Wal-Mart located at 8801 State Highway 34 in Quinlan. Chambers has not been seen or heard from since.
Chambers’ wife reported him missing after returning home from work that evening to an empty house. Becca Chambers said she had spoken to her husband around 8 a.m. the day he went missing.
A small amount of blood was reportedly located in a workshop at the residence, but there were no signs of a struggle and then-Sheriff Randy Meeks said it was unclear whether Chambers was injured and walked away from the shop seeking help or was forcibly taken from the building.
Klein investigations and Consulting was hired to investigate the disappearance. The company’s Phillip Klein came to Greenville in April 2019 and told the Herald-Banner he believed Chambers’ disappearance was a homicide investigation.
Chambers’ disappearance has been the source of numerous searches conducted around the residence by more than 100 volunteers which included cadaver dogs, drones and trained searchers on foot all with negative results.
Chambers was last seen wearing black pants, a blue t-shirt and a blue baseball cap. Chambers is 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has blue eyes and balding gray hair.
Anyone who may have information regarding Chambers’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838 or by texting or submitting online an anonymous tip to Hunt County Crime Stoppers in any of the following ways: CALL: Hunt County Crime Stoppers 903-457-2929 or log onto www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com and click “submit a tip”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.