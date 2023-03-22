This may sound familiar, but there is a chance for severe weather starting later Thursday, which might include high winds, hail and potential tornadoes.
If the National Weather Service forecast is correct, it will be the third Thursday this month for severe thunderstorms to pass through Hunt County and North Texas.
As of Wednesday, the forecast was calling for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, otherwise mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly starting after midnight, with a low around 64 and south wind gusts as high as 35 mph.
There is an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday morning, with a high near 76.
The National Weather Service issued a severe weather outlook, noting the potential hazards this time around include large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes, mainly north of Interstate 20/30.
Severe thunderstorms have struck the region on March 2 and March 16, with the former weather system causing widespread damage across the county, especially in downtown Greenville, where hurricane force winds impacted several buildings and caused significant harm to a historic Greenville church.
Should a potential tornado strike in the Greenville area, local residents likely will not hear a warning siren, as the city no longer relies on the devices.
Instead, the city maintains a free automatic telephone notification system to warn residents of dangerous weather conditions.
Additional information about the CodeRED system is available on the City of Greenville website at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/299/CodeRED
Local residents who do not have Internet access that wish to sign up for CodeRED, may call the City Manager’s office at 903- 457-3116 or visit the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library for assistance.
