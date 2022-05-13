An untold number of old, unused tires are laying around across Hunt County.
With that in mind, the Hunt County Office of Homeland Security/Environmental Enforcement has scheduled its annual Hunt County Tire Round Up.
The event is set between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday at the Hunt County Fairgrounds, 9800 Jack Finney Boulevard in Greenville.
Each year’s round up typically fills multiple tractor trailers with used tires, helping to prevent the illegal dumping of tires in ditches or stockpiling them on private property, which becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Through the event, loads of unwanted trash are disposed of, and the chances of fires starting in piles of discarded tires are also diminished.
Once collected, the tires will be sent to a shredder for recycling.
Hunt County residents can drop off up to 25 tires per household, and proof of residency is required. No tires on wheels or rims, and no tires so large that they cannot be manually loaded into transport trailers will be accepted.
No commercial businesses will be allowed to drop off tires.
Anyone seeking additional information can contact the office at 903-408-4282 or through email at homelandsecurity@huntcounty.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.