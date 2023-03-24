The Hunt County Fairgrounds is expected to play host next week to one of the area’s biggest annual automotive events.
The 24th annual Greenville Swap Meet and Car Show are scheduled at the Fairgrounds Thursday-Saturday.
The Greenville Swap Meet was started in 2000 by the Northeast Texas Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America as a way for automobile enthusiasts to display and/or sell their automobiles and parts.
The show has grown to include more than 350 vendors. The event is conducted at the Fairgrounds during the first weekend in April and again in September.
The car and truck show will include more than two dozen categories, with trophies awarded to first and second places, along with best of show car and truck awards. The entry fee is $20 per vehicle.
Admission is free with parking $5.
Proceeds benefit the North Texas Region AACA Scholarship Fund.
Zachary Customs is the sponsor for this year’s event.
Additional information is available by calling 903-408-7070 or 903-453-4802, by email at treasurer@netraaca.com, or online at http://greenvilleswapmeet.com/index.html
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.