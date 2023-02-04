Although ice and snow covered the ground this week, it won’t be long before automotive enthusiasts will be heading to the Hunt County Fairgrounds for one of the area’s biggest annual events.
The 23rd annual Greenville Swap Meet and 20th annual Car Show are scheduled at the Fairgrounds March 30-April 1.
The Greenville Swap Meet was started in 2000 by the Northeast Texas Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America as a way for automobile enthusiasts to display and/or sell their automobiles and parts, and has grown to include more than 350 vendors.
The car and truck show will include more than two dozen categories, with trophies awarded to first and second places, along with best of shoe car and truck awards. Entry fee is $20 per vehicle.
Admission is free both days of the event, with parking $5.
Proceeds benefit the North Texas Region AACA Scholarship Fund.
Zachary Customs is the sponsor for this year’s event.
Additional information is available by calling 903-408-7070 or 903-453-4802, by email at treasurer@netraaca.com, or online at greenvilleswapmeet.com.
