One local organization is thinking that chili might just hit the spot for lunch or dinner one day this coming week.
One of Greenville’s most popular, and tastiest, events, the annual Greenville Noon Rotary Club Chili Fest, is scheduled for Thursday, National Chili Day.
The Chili Fest will be downtown at the the Landmark, 2920 Lee St., and will again feature a silent auction with hundreds of items donated by local merchants and individuals.
The club is still seeking items to be donated for the silent auction. Anyone wishing to donate or who may want additional information can contact any Rotarian or Rotary President Debbie Sickels at 903-494-5512 or via email at debbie@insgroupnt.com
Proceeds from the Chili Fest go toward funding local service projects undertaken by the Greenville Noon Rotary.
Tickets are $10 per person and are available from any Rotary Club member or at the door.
