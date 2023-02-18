Whether it is cold warm outside, it is always a good day for chili, especially in downtown Greenville on one day each February.
The 38th annual Greenville Noon Rotary Club Chili Fest is scheduled this coming Thursday, which is also National Chili Day.
Chili Fest starts at 11 a.m. at the Landmark, 2920 Lee St. and will again have a silent auction featuring hundreds of items donated by local merchants and individuals.
Rotary members Tommie and Jerry Ransom have also donated a special raffle prize this year, chances to win a week of lodging for two at the Ptarmigan House Condominiums in Steamboat Springs, Colo. The accommodations would be available between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2023 and must be coordinated through Tommie Ransom. Airfare is not included.
Tickets for the raffle with the prize valued at $1,000 will be available for $10 each or six for $50.
Proceeds from the Chili Fest go toward funding local service projects undertaken by the Greenville Noon Rotary.
Tickets for the Chili Fest and/or the raffle are available from any Rotary Club member or at the door on the day of the event.
