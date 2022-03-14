With the arrival of warmer conditions and Daylight Savings Time, some Hunt County residents may be thinking ahead to garden planting, spring cleaning or making home improvements.
Keep Greenville Beautiful has scheduled its annual Home and Garden Show from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. March 26 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. Business 69 in Greenville.
A variety of exhibits, displays and demonstrations are expected during the free event, which will also offer an opportunity to recycle computers and electronic items.
The show is expected to include booths from Hunt Regional Lab Solutions, Pampered Chef, and Scentsy along with bounce houses and axe throwing. Also on hand will be a game truck from Greenville Parks and Recreation with life-size Jenga, Connect Four and more.
Vendors may rent booth spaces for $60 for a single booth or $85 for a double. Sponsorships are available, ranging from $250 to $1,500.
Those wanting additional information can contact Keep Greenville Beautiful by phone or test at 903-441-1399 or keepgreenvillebeautiful@gmail.com
The free electronic computer and recycling event will allow for the disposal of televisions, computers, laptops, cell phones, cables, chargers, lithium batteries, monitors, fax machines, DVD and VHS players, games consoles and more.
Materials such as paint, tires, mattresses or hazardous chemicals will not be accepted.
Additional information on the recycling event is available by calling 817-300-6958.
