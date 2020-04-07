Residents will still have the opportunity later this year to safely dispose of stacks of unwanted documents.
The annual city of Greenville Shred Event, which had been scheduled this month, has seen reset to the early summer.
The city of Greenville announced the event has been rescheduled for Friday, June 5, at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library, No. 1 Lou Finney Lane, from 7:45-11:45 a.m., or until the truck is full.
Greenville residents may bring up to three banker size boxes of paper to be destroyed for free. A banker box weighs about 30 pounds when full of paper. Those dropping off items are asked to remove all binders or clips before having the documents shredded. It is not necessary to remove staples.
All documents will be shredded on-site. The shredded paper is then recycled..
Participants will need to show proof of address and for safety measures, remain in their vehicle. City employees will remove the boxes from the vehicles and then return the empty boxes to the owner.
Anyone needing additional information can call Carole Kuykendall at 903-457-3130 or email at ckuykend
