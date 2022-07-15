Chamber auction

The 2022 Greenville Chamber of Commerce Auction and Casino, with  the theme of “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas,” is scheduled Saturday.

The Greenville Chamber is offering local residents a chance this week to win big while helping benefit area non-profits.

The 2022 Greenville Chamber of Commerce Auction and Casino, with  the theme of “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas,” is scheduled starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday  at the headquarters of Innovation First International, 6725 E. FM 1570 in Greenville.

The auction is sponsored by Innovation First and Quality Care ER and a portion of the proceeds raised during the auction help support the Chamber’s non-profit organizations.

Tickets for the auction include poker chips, food stations, wine/beer, games, the auction and entertainment.

Those wanting more information, or to apply for the grant scholarships can call 903-455-1510 or visit www.greenvillechamber.com.

