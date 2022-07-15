Weather Alert

...OZONE ACTION DAY... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Friday, July 15, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. For more information on ozone: Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts) Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org) EPA Air Now (www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0) Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org) North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality (www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)